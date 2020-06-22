Charge sheet against 10 Tablighi members for violating lockdown norms

MUZAFFARNAGAR, (UP): A charge sheet has been filed against 10 Tablighi Jamaat members from Kerala and Karnataka for assembling here in violation of the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been charged under the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The charge sheet was filed in a court here on Saturday.

A case was registered against them at New Mandi police station in early April, they said.

A congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March was blamed for spreading the novel coronavirus after many of its attendees carried the infection to different parts of the country.

A separate charge sheet was filed against 12 Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal for violation of the lockdown orders. The Jamaat members have already been released on bail. (AGENCIES)