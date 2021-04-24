Any attempt to disturb peace in J&K will be dealt with effectively: Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the situation on the borders is largely peaceful and any attempt to disturb peace would be dealt with effectively.

Singh also said all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed strictly.

“Police along with other forces are working with dedication for ensuring peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Situation on borders is largely peaceful and any attempt to disrupt peace will be dealt with effectively,” the police chief said.

He was speaking at a function organised to distribute prizes among the winners of the 32nd Police Public Mela here.

The DGP appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 protocols strictly.

“All the necessary measures will be taken to contain the second wave of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding necessary help would be provided to the people in need.

The DGP also chaired a meeting of senior police officers at the police headquarters here to take stock of the current security scenario, COVID-19 preparedness and general administrative matters of the force, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, the DGP directed all wings of police to mobilise their officials in such a manner that each office should be operational in Jammu as well as in Srinagar in accordance with the government directions on the bi-annual darbar move.

On April 15, the Jammu and Kashmir government deferred the darbar move to Srinagar and said that the civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Union Territory administration, shall function both in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

The DGP directed the officers to take the necessary steps to ensure the functioning of their offices simultaneously at both places.

Taking stock of the internal preparedness of the police department to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, the DGP asked officers to restore immediately all the facilities which were set up last year for quarantine centres.

During the meeting, the DGP also reviewed the security scenario of the union territory and directed the officers to be fully prepared to meet any challenge, the spokesman said.

He complimented the officers and personnel for recent successes during anti-militancy operations.