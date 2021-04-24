Staff Attendance To Be 50% During Closure Of Educational Institutes: J&K Govt

JAMMU: Government on Saturday ordered restricting attendance of staff to 50% in all educational institutions including school, colleges, universities and technical education during closure amid covid-19.

“During the closure of educational institutions (school / colleges /universities / technical education etc ) attendance of staff in person shall be restricted to 50 percent only,’ reads an order by Member Secretary, State Executive Committee. “All heads of institutions shall devise rosters to ensure (same), as per directions to be issued by School / Higher Education Department in this regard,’ the order said, adding, “Such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities / District Magistrates for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this order.”

The decision was taken in a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir conducted by the Lt Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, with the Chief Secretary, J&K, Financial Commissioner, Health; Administrative Secretary School Education, Administrative Secretary Higher Education, Divisional Commissioner. Jammu/Kashmir and other officers.

The order also reiterated that the gathering limit as ordered on April 18 shall continue to remain in force.