Change of perception imperative for development of tourism in J&K: MoS Tourism

BHADERWAH: More than money, the change of perception is imperative for the development of tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Tourism and culture Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday.

“We are all stakeholders and we have to work hard to change the perception (about Jammu and Kashmir) to attract tourists. It is more important than the money (being pumped for the development of tourism),” Patel told reporters here after inaugurating a Tourist Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Sarna and Associate Residency at Teligarh Resort. (AGENCIES)