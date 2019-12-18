CAA to preserve India’s vast resources: MoS Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the amended citizenship act is going to preserve the country’s vast resources, both natural and human, and there is a need to make people aware about this aspect of the newly enacted legislation.

“The act is going to preserve India’s vast resources, both natural and human. Awareness needs to be generated about this aspect,” he said delivering the keynote address a seminar on ‘Border States and National Security’, organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA). (AGENCIES)