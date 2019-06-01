Chandi Mata Mindhal Yatra begins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Annual Chandi Mata Mindhal Yatra 2019 started today from Chandi Mata Mandir Blassu in Doda.

Holy Mace (Chhari Mubarak) was taken by Maa Upasak Pyar Singh.

The Yatra is being organised by Aadi Shakti Devi Chandike Sewak Sanstha (ASDCSS).

Chhari Mubarak will reach today at Gouri Shanker Temple Kishtwar after having Bhandara at Shiv Mandir Thathri.

Bhandara and Jagran will be performed at Kishtwar. On June 2 the Chhari Mubarak will reach at Kali Mata Mandir Sohal Padder and then it will reach at Chandi Mata Temple Mindhal in Tehsil Pangi, Chamba in HP. On June 4 there will be Mela at Mindhal Darbar and Yatra will be return back on June 5 to Kishtwar then on June 6 it will be completed after Chhari Mubarak reaches at Blassu.

In a handout, Prof D.S Manhas, President of Sanstha stated that thousands of Yatries are participating in the Yatra.

He also said that there is cooperation among district administrations of Doda, Kishtwar and Chamba for smooth conduct of the Yatra.