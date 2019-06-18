Sir,

This refers to the article ‘Challenges before Modi Govt” DE.17 June,2019.

The author has explained the various challenges for newly elected Government . No doubt this time Modi Govt got the huge mandate as compared to his previous tenure. Both in respect of voting percentage and number of seats we have seen a considerable hike and spurt. This mandate indicates that people have put their positive stamp on Modi’s previous year performances and initiative.

Now the aspirations and ambition of people are on the full bloom.

People want continuation of previously launched schemes and projects, sideways they expect more such initiative .

This time the expectations of the unemployed youths are very high from the new Government.

Moreover farmers are continuously waiting for their double income assurances. Other political controversies like Teen Talaq Bill,construction of Ram temple,abrogation of article 370 in J&K , NRC issue and security challenges are gazing for their early disposal and solution. But Modi who is known as heart throb of millions knows better how to grapple the situation and fulfill the aspirations of people.

Shyam Sudan

Sunderbani