Chairperson PWWA inaugurates Diwali Mela-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Diwali Mela-2023, was inaugurated by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), J&K, Professor Rasmita Das Swain here today. The Mela was inaugurated in the present of other senior PWWA members.

To attract the people, stalls from different Police Welfare Centres that included Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Kathua, Police Departmental Store Jammu and stalls from private vendors were also displayed.

Chairperson PWWA, J&K Professor Rasmita Das Swain along with other PWWA members and guests visited all stalls installed by different police units and private vendors and appreciated them for providing attractive items.

While interacting with students, Chairperson PWWA praised them for their talent and advised them and said that this type of extracurricular activity serves as a part of personal development.

“You showed your talent and it will help you in your future life” she said to students and added, “You all showed your skills and it was difficult to choose the topper.”

A Rangoli Competition was also organised wherein about 30 students from Police Public School Miran Sahib Jammu participated.

In the Rangoli contest, winners ‘group 08’ of Mahi Khajuria and Navdeep Singh bagged the Ist prize of Rs. 4000/ & Commendation Certificates while the ‘group 05’ of Arya Choudhary, Ridham Choudhary bagged 2nd position and were awarded with Rs. 2000 cash prize and Commendation Certificate.

While as ‘group 4’ of Jaspreet Kour, Tansheen Kour and Group 10 of Shavi Bhagat & Ishika Bhagat shared 3rd position and was awarded with Rs. 2000 each of cash prize and commendation certificates.

All other participants were rewarded with Rs 500 each and certificates.

Among others who were present on the occasion included former Chairpersons of PWWA, former DGP J&K S.P Vaid, Rtd. DIG Ms Manju Rashid, DIG Armed Jammu Ms. Nisha Nathyal, DIG IRP Jammu Ms Sarah Rizvi, AIG Welfare PHQ Abhishek Mahajan, AIG Prov. & Tpt PHQ Gurinderpal Singh, SSP Mubassir Latifi Ameer, SSP Ms Rashmi Wazir and SSP Ms Anita Sharma.