CEC LAHDC Kargil with Councilors calls on Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: A delegation of newly elected CEC and Councilors of Kargil Hill Council affiliated to the National Conference today met the party vice president Omar Abdullah at Srinagar. The delegation was led by NC additional general secretary Qamar Ali Akhoon.

Omar congratulated all the newly elected members, hoping that the newly elected Councillors will live up to the expectations of their voters and dedicate themselves to the welfare of the people of Kargil.

On this occasion, Party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Party treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Mian Altaf Ahmed, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to president Mushtaq Gooru, Political Advisor to vice president Mudassar Shahmiri, Provincial secretary Advocate Showkat Ahmed Mir, Zone president Syed Tauqeer Ahmed, YNC Provincial president Salman Ali Sagar were also present.

Earlier, the LAHDC Kargil CEC and Councillors delegation was accorded a warm welcome at the party headquarters, Srinagar. The ceremony was presided over by the Provincial president and in-charge of Ladakh province Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami.

Senior leaders of the party were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile,

Provincial president of Ladakh region Qamar Ali Akhoon, District president Kargil Haji Hanifa Jan, CEC of Kargil Council Dr Jaffar Akhoon and Councilors were welcomed and garlanded with flowers. The party leaders expressed their best wishes to the councillors associated with the National Conference and hoped that they would live up to the expectations of their voters and devote themselves to their welfare.

The leaders said that the manner in which the National Conference registered a resounding victory in Kargil despite all the obstacles of the government machinery has again endorsed the abiding faith of people from different regions in J&K National Conference.

Among the Councillors who were present include Agha Syed Mujtaba, Punchak Tashi, Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi, Habibullah Sahib, Zakir Hussain, Ghulam Haider, Manzoor Hussain, Abdul Rahim and the party’s block presidents.