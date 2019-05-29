Chairman NHAI, Addl Secy Home, FC IT call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 29: Nagendra Nath Sinha, Chairman National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Home, Govt. of India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Sinha apprised Governor about the to-date status of the highways and road projects in the State which are being implemented by the NHAI.

Governor stressed the need for time bound completion of the NHAI’s projects in the State and emphasised the urgent need for effective steps to control landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, particularly on the stretch from Chanderkot to Banihal, in order to avoid inconvenience to travellers and ensure round the year connectivity in all the three regions of the State.

Suresh Kumar, Financial Commissioner, Department of Information Technology (IT), Jammu and Kashmir also met Governor and briefed him about functioning of the IT sector and its endeavours in ushering the State towards E-governance. He also apprised Governor about the details related to upcoming and completed major IT projects.

Governor emphasised the crucial importance of technological interventions in bringing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the delivery of public services. He wished Kumar, who is retiring at the end of this month, good health and happiness in the life ahead.