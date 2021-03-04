Chairman LAHDC Leh, DDC member, ex-legislators call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: Chairman Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh (LAHDC), former legislators from Jammu, and member District Development Council Suchetgarh today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Chairman LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson met the Lieutenant Governor and discussed several issues pertaining to shortfall in the number of sanctioned posts allocated to Ladakh after bifurcation, and accord of due promotion to employees presently serving in the Union Territory of Ladakh as per lien and seniority in various J&K Departments.

He also raised the issues of release of scholarships in favour of Ladakh students studying in outside universities, besides issues of Power Development Department in UT of Ladakh; grant of provisional admission to the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies; delay in issuance of the degree and result declaration by Kashmir University, deputation and transfer of employees of JKSPDC hailing from Leh to UT of Ladakh, and recruitment of staff for Ladakh by the JKPSC and SSB till coming up of recruitment bodies in Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands projected by the Chairman LAHDC Leh and assured him for redressal of all genuine issues on priority.

DDC member Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony brought into the notice of the Lt Governor, several issues pertaining to restoration of irrigation system of agricultural land in Suchetgarh, compensation to landowners for agriculture land being used for defense purposes along the International Border in the area, and shifting of Tehsil Complex Suchetgarh to SDM Complex, RS Pura.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh also called on the Lieutenant Governor and raised several issues of public importance viz road connectivity, augmentation of electricity, water, and other basic amenities.

He also congratulated Lt Governor and his team for the approval of New Industrial Policy for J&K, besides thanking the Lt Governor for easing out lease norms for mining processes.

Meanwhile, former MLC, Ramesh Arora also met the Lt Governor and discussed recent land reforms in the UT of J&K.

While interacting with the visiting representatives, the Lt Governor said that J&K administration is committed to working for all the sections of the society without any discrimination, as a new dawn of development and prosperity is ushering in the region.