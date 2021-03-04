Delegation of FICCI calls on Advisor Baseer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: A delegation of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Jammu and Kashmir today called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan and discussed several issues related to economic activities in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

At the outset, FICCI appreciated efforts of the Government in alleviating sufferings of the industrialists. They were also appreciative of the steps taken towards Ease of Doing Business in Jammu and Kashmir. FICCI, Chairman, Irfan apprised the Advisor about the pending issues faced by Industrial unit holders and other sectors besides discussed the road map for promotion of economic activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor Baseer Khan gave a patient hearing to the issues ventilated by the office bearers of FICCI and said that the Government is committed towards promotion of business sector in J&K. He further said that the Government has taken slew of measures to ensure ease of doing business in Jammu and Kashmir and launched series of measures for simplifying procedures meant to help business establishments.

The Advisor also assured FICCI delegation that the left out issues of the Industrial unit holders would be looked into and every helping hand shall be extended to the sectors involved in helping the economic activities to flourish in the Union Territory.