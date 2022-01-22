Chairman JKSSB holds review meeting for conduct of forthcoming Examinations for various posts

JAMMU, Jan 22: The Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today held a review meeting for conduct of various forthcoming examinations scheduled by JKSSB.

The meeting was informed that the JKSSB has notified tentative dates for conduct of various examination in the month of January and February, 2022. However, the JKSSB has received requests from a large number of candidates for revising the schedule of examinations in view of the continued Cold Weather conditions, imposition restrictions from Friday 2:00 pm till Monday 6:00 am for COVID containment, across all districts in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir etc.

The Board examined the matter in light of the prevailing circumstances and decided to schedule various examinations(OMR/CBT) after 20th February, 2022. However, a detailed date sheet / post wise schedule of examinations shall be notified separately for information of the candidates in due course. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the Board for official/ authentic updates regarding various activities being undertaken by the JKSSB.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Pritam Lal Atri, Harvinder Kour, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Neelam Kumari, Narayan Dutt Members of JKSSB, Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examinations, Hilal Ahmad Mir Deputy Secretary, JKSSB and Altaf Hussain Bhat Administrative Officer JKSSB, Kashmir.