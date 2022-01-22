GRPK/RPF bust Gang of criminals involved in OHE Copper wire theft

21 Accused arrested, 388 Kgs of OHE wire worth Rs. 3, 56, 572 recovered

SRINAGAR, Jan 22: The Government Railway Police Kashmir/ Railway Protection Force (GRPK/RPF) has busted Gang of criminals involved in OHE Copper Wire theft by arresting 21 accused persons.

The accused were involved in robbing OHE copper wire being installed by railway authorities through M/S R.S. Infra private limited company from Baramulla to Banihal.

While the job of the installation of wire was being carried out by the said agency it was reported by the said company that during night hours, unknown thieves have committed theft of OHE copper wire/ attempts to theft in Sopore, Pattan, Budgam, Srinagar and Bijbehara areas.

On the basis of the written reports received from the M/S R.S. Infra projects private limited company, 09 FIR cases (04 in year, 2021 and 05 in year, 2022) were registered in GRPS of Baramulla/ Hamaray/ Srinagar and Anantnag and investigation set into motion.

To work out the case, SSP GRPK constituted 03 separate teams Sub Division wise led by the concerned SHOs and supervised by the concerned SDPOs. The teams after strenuous/ hectic efforts cracked/solved the theft cases by arresting 21 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.

The stolen property of OHE wire 388 Kgs, worth Rs. 3,56,572 was also recovered from them, weapon of offences including cutter, Hexa blades, Gloves and ropes alongwith 04 load carriers utilized for the transportation of stolen property were also seized.