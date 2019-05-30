Chairman JK Bank dedicates AAS at Mumbai to cancer patients of J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 30: Chairman and CEO of JK Bank, Parvez Ahmed today dedicated AAS (All About Support)- a cancer patients’ hostel in Amboli, Andheri West Mumbai, to provide accommodation facilities to cancer patients of J&K State, who visit Mumbai for treatment of the life consuming disease in Tata Memorial Cancer Institute and other renowned oncology centres in Mumbai.

The facility was dedicated by the Chairman in presence of Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chhiber, President G N Teli besides Vice Presidents Sushil Gupta, Roshan Khayal & Zonal Head Mumbai Shafat Hussain and a number of officials of the Bank.

The Chairman, after dedicating the facility under CSR, said that the State of J&K has seen a spurt in cases of the terminal disease and most of the patients who travel for treatment mainly to Mumbai are not having sufficient guidance and means to bear the expenses required for treatment and also the expensive lodging at Mumbai. “As a humanitarian gesture, the Bank had earlier dedicated two rooms but these were unable to cope up with the unfortunate inflow of patients. Empathizing with the sufferings of the patients, our staff has volunteered to move to rented accommodation and we have after developing the facility under the CSR initiative of the Bank dedicated it today in the holy month of Ramadaan as a humble contribution for alleviating the sufferings of patients and their attendants.”

He said that this would lessen the financial burden and provide succor to the patients and save them from the trouble of arranging accommodation while reeling under the debilitating ailment. “This is also very special day to the Bank as we have transcended the boundaries of formal banking beyond business out of State on such a scale for the first time and are having a plan to have such facility in Delhi too soon as a number of patients are also travelling to Delhi for the purpose of treatment,” added Parvez Ahmed.

The Bank, he further informed, has hired professional dedicated resources from the State to run the facility by creating a homely environment for the patients besides providing them the requisite guidance and liaison with the specialists in the hospitals. Travel assistance in terms of facilitating the patients for arranging Air / Train tickets for travel if required / in distress at the time of emergency or as and when requested or required shall be provided besides providing Doctor on call, ambulance service etc, he added.

Earlier, before dedicating the AAS, the Chairman alongwith his management team paid obeisance at the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai where he also offered to initiate a strong banking relationship with the Trust managing the affairs of the Dargah.