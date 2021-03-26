Chad Stahelski to tackle ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ adaptation for Sony

Los Angeles, Mar 26: Sony has hired “John Wick” series director Chad Stahelski to helm its live-action feature film based on action adventure game “Ghost of Tsushima”.

The game, developed by Sucker Punch Productions, was released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, and became an instant hit, selling more than 6.5 million copies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ghost of Tsushima” follows the samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last remaining member of his clan. He must abandon the traditions that guided him as a warrior to protect the Japanese island of Tsushima during a Mongol invasion.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment.

Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, said.

“Ghost of Tsushima” will be the second film to come out of the partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions as the two studios are currently working on “Uncharted” adaptation, led by actor Tom Holland.

Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also developing a HBO series based on video game “The Last of Us” with “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin. (PTI)