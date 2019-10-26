Ceremonial BPM between Indian-Chinese Armies held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Diwali was today held between Indian and Chinese armies at Indian BPM Huts in Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of Eastern Ladakh.

Indian delegations were led by Brigadier H.S Gill and Col Manoj Kumar respectively while Sr Col Yin Hong Chen and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese delegations respectively.

The ceremonial BPM was marked by lighting of traditional lamp by both the delegation leaders followed by ceremonial address wherein both sides highlighted the strengthening relations at all levels and increasing bonhomie between both nations. Thereafter, cultural programmes showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and traditional grandeur were held.

Defence sources informed that both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the border. Both sides also sought to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border.