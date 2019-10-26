Sukhdev, Pooja emerge winners in Cross Country

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Sukhdev Singh won gold in men’s section, while Pooja Sharma emerged topper in women’s section of the Cross Country event, organised with an aim to promote the sport of Athletics in the State.

The event was held under the overall supervision of State Human Rights President, Anju Bhan Koul, while Shamashdin (Athletics Coach) was the Event Director, who was assisted by Nisha Sharma and Harsh Singh.

The race was held from Qasim Nagar Chowk to Bagh-e-Bahu and back.

In men’s section, Sukhdev claimed gold, while silver and bronze went to Gurjeet Singh and Anil Kumar.

In women’s section, Pooja bagged gold, while Neesh Sharma clinched silver and Zinit Verma claimed bronze.