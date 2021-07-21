CEO Shrine Board reviews hi-tech Multipurpose Video Walls project

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 21: Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar today chaired the meeting of key officials of the executing agency to review the progress of ongoing project of installation of 6 numbers big size hi-tech Multipurpose Video Walls at the prominent locations on the track of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

These location included Darshani Deodi Banganga, New Darshani Deodi Tarakote Marg, Adhkuwari Complex, Bhairon Platform, Langer Point at Tarakote and Sanjichhat Platform.

The project shall primarily cover and facilitate the pilgrims by way of Live Atka Arti, Mata Ki Kahani (Stage Play) and Live Darshan on their way to Bhawan. Moreover, it will provide advisory/ display features (24X7) regarding disaster prone locations on the track during rainy season and otherwise. Besides, provides information of missing person / items and early warning of weather forecast. The project will also provide general information to the visiting pilgrims such as medical & ambulance facilities, accommodation & catering arrangements, water & toilet locations, general announcement/ assistance information and Do’s and Don’ts etc.

The Hi-Tech Multipurpose Video Walls will be synchronized with existing audio system which will provide video and audio of screening of Bhajans

Taking an extensive review of the project, the Chief Executive Officer emphasised to put in place all the arrangements including the manpower, machinery, material and other wherewithal and directed the executing agency to ensure completion of the project before the ensuing Navratras to enable dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra. He also called for making coordinated efforts while executing project without any hindrance to the yatra.

The meeting was attended by Hemkant Prashar, Chief Accounts Officer, SMVDSB, Deepak Dubey and Vishavjeet Singh, Dy CEOs, SMVDSB, other concerned officers/ engineers of the Shrine Board and representatives of the executing agency.