CEO SASB Conducts Extensive Tour Of Baltal Axis For Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023

GANDERBAL (BALTAL), JUNE 16: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Dr. Mandeep Bandari, accompanied by senior officers of the UT Administration and Border Roads Organization (BRO), conducted a comprehensive tour of the Baltal axis, spanning from the Baltal Base Camp to the Holy Cave. The purpose of the tour was to assess the on-ground arrangements being made for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

During the tour, CEO personally inspected and evaluated the preparations being undertaken by the concerned departments to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for the devotees.

The CEO emphasized the importance of timely completion of all necessary arrangements to facilitate a safe and comfortable Yatra experience for the pilgrims.

Accompanied by the Additional CEO, SASB, DC Anantnag, SSP Anantnag, Director Information J&K, Director Tourism Kashmir, SP HQ Anantnag, Director Health Kashmir, BRO representatives and several senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Mandeep Bhandari closely reviewed the infrastructure, status of the track, setting up of tentage facilities, toilet complexes, sanitation activities, restoration of water and electricity connections, telecom facilities, other logistical facilities along the Baltal axis.

The CEO issued directives to all concerned departments and stakeholders to expedite the finalization of all the necessary arrangements within the set timelines. Emphasizing the significance of effective coordination and seamless cooperation, CEO urged the officials to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of safety, convenience, and spiritual experience for the pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The CEO reiterated that the UT administration remains fully committed to extending all required facilities for a smooth pilgrimage experience for all devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji.