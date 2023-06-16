6th Convocation Ceremony Of IIM Jammu | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, LG Manoj Sinha, Union MoS Jitendra Singh Address The Students

Youth must not remain in their comfort zone. They should aspire to become wealth creator and contribute to the economic development of the country: Union Education Minister

JAMMU, JUNE 16: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State addressed the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, today.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministry of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the students who are graduating from the IIM Jammu.

It is a matter of great pride for all the graduating students that you have completed your education from a young Institution and centre of excellence like IIM Jammu, he added.

This is the beginning of a new chapter of your life. Be ready for the challenges. Don’t remain in your comfort zone. You must not only look forward to becoming job creators but aspire to become wealth creators and contribute to the economic development of the country, said the Union Minister.

The responsibility of our great nation, this entire human civilization rests on the shoulders of the youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, the progressive education system and the future-oriented IT reforms are paving the strong foundation for the better future of the younger generation, he said.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the graduating students, their parents and the faculty members of IIM Jammu for their guidance and mentoring.

“India is emerging as a new knowledge economy on the world horizon and it is growing at an exponential pace. Transformational work in every sector driving the nation on the path to become a powerhouse,” the Lt Governor said.

The graduating students are making a new beginning of their life at a juncture when this glorious phase of our country’s development and growth have opened up new opportunities, new possibilities for all, he added.

“Building a dream in someone’s heart is bigger than building any physical structure in this world. It is the best time for young minds to turn their ideas into reality and create a better future deeply rooted in our glorious past,” he observed.

The Lt Governor advised the students to be creative, focus on self-learning and remain rooted in the ancient values. Artificial Intelligence and other digital tools will help new ideas, curiosity and creativity to provide new momentum to nation building, he added.

“Today’s youth represents the Indian generation that has Vedas in one hand and Artificial Intelligence in the other. The perfect balance of both is what sets them apart. Excellent collaboration of modern technology tools and human leadership will contribute to the nation building,” the Lt Governor said.

“Curiosity, knowledge and action are the three elements that create our destiny. The evolution of India’s knowledge society is based on the foundation of these three elements which have been guiding inclusive development and empowering the society,” he observed.

These three elements will also lead your way in adding value to existing opportunities, develop new tools and make transformational, economic and social impact in the society, the Lt Governor told the students.

Today, future-oriented inventions and AI’s potential are making India’s tech ecosystem stronger and broader. Business leaders with new business models and latest available digital tools will redefine socio-economic development in the future, he added.

At the convocation ceremony, the Lt Governor highlighted the reforms National Education Policy and modern IT tools have brought in the education sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has ensured that young generation is empowered through NEP2020 and a powerful ecosystem of Digital India so that with unique combination of Human Capabilities and Artificial Intelligence, our youth fulfill their aspirations and make the country proud,” said the Lt Governor

“Human values powered by technological capabilities will transform businesses in future. Technology alone will not make the change but modern technology combined with human leadership will be the most powerful tool for prosperity and progress in human history,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also lauded the efforts of IIM Jammu as a mentoring institution and making immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the nation.

India was known as the golden bird not only because we were hundreds of years ahead of other countries in civilization, culture and prosperity but also because we had the best academic institutions and the entire society was touching the pinnacle of consciousness, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, said the passing out students today are privileged to be the graduates and post graduates in the era, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, which is the best time for the youth.

You are among the earliest beneficiaries of NEP 2020 and will be the celebrators of century India in 2047, which comes with both challenges and responsibilities. Now, it depends on you how to tackle the challenges and discharge your responsibilities, said the Union MoS.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIM Jammu and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) was also signed on the occasion.

Dr. Milind Pralhad Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu; Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Vice Chancellor of various universities, faculty members, and students were present.