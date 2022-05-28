CEO ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd adjudged as “Edupreneur of The Year”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 28: Icons of Asia ‘Resilience Redefined’ organized an event to praise Asia’s top educators and entrepreneurs at New Delhi to recognize “Elites of Asia” who paved their way to accomplishments and success, through hard work, dedication, perseverance and discipline.

Shivang Gupta was adjudged “Edupreneur of the Year” because of his innovative, result-oriented hybrid schooling system. The motive of this event was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for delegates from throughout Asia to network, upskill, gain information and be recognized by ambassadors on the Icons of Asia platform.

The event was a great success with around 300 to 400 participants including educators and entrepreneurs.

Moreover, the award ceremony was accompanied by a Magazine launch and various recreational activities such as singing, dancing, and panel discussion with experts on education and entrepreneurship.

Eminent guests at the New Delhi event Diljit Rana Member of Parliament, House of Lords United Kingdom, KL Ganju Advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Comoros, President Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India, Honorary Consulate of Union of Comoros, Dr Neeraj A Sharma Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India and Shabeena Sultana Honorary Consul of the Republic of Tunisia graced the event.

“The ESPA Learn service converts traditional schools into futuristic smart schools with integrated programmes, making schools a one-stop-shop for learners in terms of preparation for higher education entrance examinations, skill development, and emerging sector-specific talents. We stand by our mission: Bringing education back to the schools”, says Shivang Gupta, CEO of ESPA Learn Private Limited.

It is pertinent to mention here that ESPA Learn Private Limited’s Hybrid Schooling programme, which is run at SP Smart Schools for delivering Hybrid Schooling Services, as well as the way SP Smart Schools’ online education helped to deliver education to students at their doorstep using technology and connectivity.