CEO disqualifies 7 Councilors of MC Udhampur for defection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered disqualification of seven Councillor from membership of Municipal Council Udhampur for their defection.

These include Priti Khajuria, Sunil Sharma, Samnik Bhasin, Arti Verma, Asha Devi, Jagdish Kumar and Darshan Kumar.

The action has been taken on the application of Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, Chairman Udhampur Municipal Council, seeking disqualification of these Councilors under Section 18-A of Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 on the ground of defection.

“The act of respondents (7 Councilors) clearly shows that they have voluntarily given up the membership of the political party on whose mandate they were elected from public as members of the Municipal Council. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 18-C of the Act, and on the aforesaid stated rule position, the instant reference application is allowed and accordingly the respondents 1 to 7 are disqualified from membership of Municipal Council Udhampur,” reads the order, issued by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.