Centre To Introduce Four Bills On Quota And Electoral Reservation In J&K

JAMMU, July 26: The Union Government will introduce four key bills on quota and electoral reservation in Jammu & Kashmir in Parliament on Wednesday (July 26).

As per Lok Sabha’s revised list of business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The bill is meant to reserve three seats—two for Kashmiri Pandits and one for refugees from Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir—in J&K Assembly.

The Union Home Minister, will also introduce a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 is a state law. It is being amended in the Parliament to rechristen “Other Social Castes” as “Other Backward Classes”

According to the schedule, Union Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda will introduce a bill further to amend the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1989.

The Constitution (Jammu & Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks inclusion of Paharis, Paddaris, Gadda Braman and Koli tribes.

Union Minister for Social Justice Dr. Virendra Kumar will introduce The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks inclusion of the Valmiki community in the list of Scheduled Castes of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)