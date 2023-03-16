Centre Should Take Advantage Of No Or Less Militancy In J&K, Start Development Activities: Azad

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Mar 16: Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has come down in the past some years and time has come for the Centre to help the Union Territory in development activities, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

“There is poverty, unemployment, but it is also a reality that there is a huge difference in militancy…Sporadic incidents happen, but they happen in the country as well. Militancy has come down,” Azad told reporters after a public rally in this south Kashmir district.

He said the central government should take advantage of the reduction in militancy in the Valley.

“Time has come for the Centre to help the state a lot in terms of development, for projects, roads, for setting up industries. The central government should take advantage of no or less militancy. If they do not do anything, then there is no benefit of ending militancy,” the former J and K chief minister said.

Asked that there was talk of conferring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Nobel Peace prize, Azad said only those who give such awards know about it.

“Neither you nor me have to confer it,” he added. (Agencies)