Centre mulls vital amendments to Hill Councils for 6th Schedule like status through them

LAHDCs may get enhanced powers for recruitment

Panel likely to be set up shortly for talks

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 17: The Central Government is reportedly mulling the grant of Sixth Schedule like Constitutional status to the Union Territory of Ladakh through the twin Autonomous Hill Development Councils—one each in Leh and Kargil districts–and further empowerment of the Councils by giving them more powers for recruitment of additional categories in addition to the existing ones with a view to end the agitation which drew massive response in the Union Territory on December 13.

Click here to watch video

However, these are not the only demands of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two bodies which are spearheading the agitation in the Union Territory of Ladakh and have threatened to take the agitation to village, block, tehsil and district levels if their demands are not conceded. Their demands include Statehood for Ladakh, Sixth Schedule like Constitutional status, two Lok Sabha seats (one each for Leh and Kargil districts) and one Rajya Sabha seat.

Reliable sources told the Excelsior that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which deals with the Union Territories is likely to shortly set up a Committee for talks with the Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance but the demand of Statehood is unlikely to be considered as of now on the ground that Ladakh has very less population and voters and had only four seats in the last Assembly of undivided Jammu and Kashmir.

However, according to sources, the Government might offer the conferment of Sixth Schedule like status to the Union Territory of Ladakh by carrying out amendments in Ladakh Hill Development Council Act which was passed in 1997.

“Safeguards in different sectors to Ladakh might be granted through Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil which cover entire area of their respective district constituting UT of Ladakh,” sources pointed out and said this will also strengthen the Autonomous Councils which is also a demand raised quite often by some sections though it presently hasn’t been listed by the two bodies which are spearheading agitation in the UT for Statehood.

The Government, according to sources, is also likely to enhance powers of the Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil for recruitment in the non-Gazetted cadre.

The Hill Councils already have powers of recruitment which are likely to be further raised to strengthen the autonomous bodies, they said.

The Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh district is being ruled by the BJP with majority for second consecutive term while Kargil Council is being governed by the National Conference. BJP leader Tashi Gyalson is the Chief Executive Councilor (CEC)-cum-Chairman of Leh Council while National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Feroz Khan heads the Kargil Council.

“The Central Government is likely to constitute the Committee to negotiate with the LAB and KDA and convey their proposal as the Government is averse to the demand for granting Statehood to Ladakh on the ground that UT was long pending demand of the people which was met by the Centre on August 5, 2019 while dividing erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of its special status,” sources said and noted that as far as other demands of the Apex Body and Democratic Alliance are concerned they are connected to Statehood.

The Rajya Sabha seat to Ladakh can be given only when it is granted Statehood while as far as additional seat of Lok Sabha is concerned, it can be carved out only by the Delimitation Commission, they said.

The Apex Body and Democratic Alliance had jointly given call for Ladakh bandh on December 13 as the Union Home Ministry didn’t constitute any Committee for holding talks with them on their demands. The two bodies have announced that if there is no breakthrough they will take agitation to village, block, tehsil and district levels in support of their demands.

Bandh in Ladakh was complete and reports to this effect have also reached the Union Home Ministry. There were reports that the Panel for talks might be set up well before second round of agitation.

It may be mentioned that the BJP and its allies are not part of the Apex Body and Democratic Alliance.