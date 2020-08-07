Centre approves construction of 10.28 lakh houses under PMAY (Urban)

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday approved the construction of around 10.28 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses sanctioned so far under the scheme to 1.06 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY (Urban). The meeting was attended by 19 states and Union Territories.

This was the first CSMC meeting held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told states that by the end of this year, they should work towards achieving the target of constructing 60 lakh houses while 80 lakh houses should be grounded for construction, a statement by the Ministry said. (AGENCIES)