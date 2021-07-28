CEC takes stock of flash flood, mud slide situation at Sangrah

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 28: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan today visited Sangrah village to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of flash floods and mud slides which have caused damage to the local inhabitants.

The CEC was accompanied by the Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs, Phunsuk Tashi, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali Choudhary, Councillor Sankoo Aga Syed Ahmad Razvi, Councillor Thasgam Abdul Rahim, Executive Director NHIDCL, Executive Engineer PHE, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control besides officers of other concerned departments.

Khan took a review meeting of all concerned officers at Tourist Bungalow Sankoo to assess the present ground situation, the extent of damages and to discuss the immediate short term and long term measures for restoration of essential services and relief measures to the affected people.

The CEC instructed the officers of Mechanical Department to clean the silt and stones from the stream path to avoid any further damage due to diversion of the water flow. He also assured the locals to restore water supply and electricity in the village on immediate basis.

Khan instructed the concerned departments to install surface connections to supply fresh water to the affected area. He further instructed the NHIDCL officers to clean the Kargil- Zanskar Road by clearing the mud and boulders at the earliest possible. He assured the affected villagers that compensation to all type of loses will be provided as early as possible.

In order to ensure minimum losses in long run, the CEC assured to construct the stream path wide and properly that will ease the flow of water without any blockade.

The CEC also instructed the concerned district and sub divisional level officers to take stock of damages due to flash floods and subsequent mud slides at Khawos Panikhar besides also taking immediate measures for restoration of essential services to the concerned population.

Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve instructed all the concerned district officers to remain present in the affected villages and ensure all type of necessary services without fail. He further directed the Revenue Department to conduct assessment of all types of losses to provide timely compensation to the affected people.

The public representatives projected demand to construct stream path, reconnection of road, construction of bridge, water and electricity supply, provision of compensation for trees, pasture lands, crops, cattle and houses.