CEC inaugurates 7th edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Sept 30: Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan in presence of Executive Councilor Tourism, Er Phunsok Tashi, Secretary Tourism and Culture, UT Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan today inaugurated the 7th edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival here at Padum.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kargil, SDM Zanskar, Councilors, Block Development Council Chairpersons, Deputy Secretary Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LAACL) Nazir Hussain, AD Tourism Aga Syed Toha, district and sub-divisional officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs, senior citizens besides a large number of tourists and locals were present on the occasion.

In his address, the CEC congratulated the Department of Tourism and Culture UT Ladakh, District Administration Kargil and LAACL Kargil for successfully organizing the 7th edition of Ladakh Zanskar Festival at a larger scale.

He extended his gratitude to local and guest artists from Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) for showcasing and introducing their rich culture and tradition to the people of Zanskar.

While highlighting the legacy of rich culture and tradition of Zanskar, Khan said LAHDC Kargil with proactive support of the UT Administration Ladakh is fully committed to develop a sustainable and eco-friendly tourism-related infrastructure in Zanskar.

The CEC also said that separate funds have been provisioned in order to execute various tourism-related developmental works at a larger scale.

Khan expressed optimism that in the coming years, Zanskar will be the epicenter of tourists in Ladakh region and urged locals to keep their cultural legacy intact adding that apart from mesmerizing landscapes, tourists are interested to know the local art, culture and traditions.

While speaking on the occasion, EC Tashi said the event will enlighten local population about various aspects of traditional folklore provide an opportunity to tourists, travellers, researchers to understand the essence of Zanskar.

In his address, the Secretary Tourism and Culture said that the unique identity of Zanskar holds an important position in today’s globalized world and the place has immense potential to attract tourists from all over the world.

During the festival, artists from Zanskar, Leh, Kargil and HP mesmerized the audience with scintillating cultural performances.