CEC, councilors demand district status for Sankoo sub-division

Excelsior Correspondent

SANKOO, Aug 14: A coalition of current and former councilors, along with the Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) demanded district status to Sankoo subdivision.

The demand was raised by the leaders while addressing a press conference held here today.

Addressing the conference, they emphasized that Sankoo meets all the requisite criteria for such a designation.

“The region’s substantial population and its growing administrative needs, the district status would significantly enhance local governance and development,” they said.

“Today’s conference is aimed to galvanize public support and draw attention to the pressing need for administrative upgrades in the region,” they said and asserted that Sankoo’s current infrastructure and demographic data support its capability to function effectively as a district headquarters, ultimately benefiting its residents through more efficient services and improved administrative oversight.