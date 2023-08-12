CE Distribution dispels misinformation on smart meters

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Chief Engineer Distribution, Sandeep Seth, today addressed the concerns about smart meter installation in Jammu.

Addressing media persons here, he said, the primary objective of this initiative is to embrace cutting-edge technology and eliminate manual processes.

He clarified that smart meters are being adopted nationwide as part of technical upgrades.

“These meters enable direct reporting of meter readings to a central data center, negating the need for monthly readings by meter readers,” he said.

Seth dispelled rumours regarding exaggerated readings, asserting that smart meters are accurate. To address any doubts, consumers can approach their respective sub-division offices for parallel installation of digital or old meters to cross-verify readings, he suggested.

He emphasized that the installation of smart meters comes at no cost to the consumers, and replacements will also be free for the next five years. Seth provided a link, https://www.jpdcl.co.in/smartmeter, for daily reading checks, enhancing transparency and control over energy consumption.

The Chief Engineer urged the public to adopt energy-efficient practices by using star-rated appliances, contributing to reduced monthly consumption and overall electricity conservation.

Additionally, he requested the public’s cooperation in turning off the main switch while leaving their homes to prevent unnecessary power consumption through inverters and transformers.

Seth appealed to the general public for support in the smart meter installation process, as it would enable the department to deliver improved services to consumers.