CE, 7 SEs promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Government today ordered placement and posting of DK Khanna, Incharge Chief Engineer (Civil), PMGSY Jammu as Incharge Development Commissioner (Works) PWD, besides continuance of placement and posting of 3 CEs and promotion of 7 SEs.

According to the order, DK Khanna, I/c CE (Civil) PMGSY Jammu has been placed and posted as I/c Development Commissioner (Works) PWD in his own pay and grade while Nasir Goni (I/c Chief Engineer PWD Jammu), Mushtaq Ahmad (I/c Chief Engineer SKIMS Soura) and Javid Iqbal Tara (I/c Chief Engineer ERA Kashmir) will continue at their present post for a further period of six months or till confirmation.

Likewise, I/c Superintending Engineers (Civil) Des Raj, Dinesh Kumar Rampal, Bachan Lal, Roop Lal Angurana, Manzoor Hussain, Abdul Majed Khan and Nazir Ud Din Khwaja have been placed as I/c chief Engineers (Civil) in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till confirmation.

The order further stated that I/c CE Des Raj has been posted as I/c CE PMGSY Jammu, I/c Dinesh Kumar Rampal as I/c CE Mughal Road projects, J&K, I/c CE Bachan Lal as I/c CE ERA Jammu, I/c CE Roop Lal Angurana as I/c CE, R&B Ladakh with additional charge of PMGSY and I/c CE Manzoor Hussain as I/c CE SKUAST Jammu.

I/c CE Abdul Majeed Khan has also been posted as I/c CE Mughal Road Projects but he shall take over the charge of the post on 01-09-2019 after superannuation of Dinesh Kumar Rampal. Similarly, I/c CE Nazir ud Din Khawaja has been posted as I/c CE (executive Director) JKPCC Limited, Jammu but he shall take over the charge of the post on 01-09-2019 after superannuation of RK Makroo.