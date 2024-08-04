CDS to chair meet on financial synergy tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 4: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will chair an apex level tri-service financial conference on Monday here.

The conference is aimed to enhance cohesion and synergy in financial issues of the Armed Forces and will see the participation of senior officials from Defence Ministry, MoD (Fin), Controller General Defence Accounts, Integrated Financial Advisers of Services and others.

The CDS will also deliver the keynote address, an official statement said.

The conference, aligned with the objectives set for the ongoing drive on integration and jointness in the Armed Forces, is being coordinated by HQ IDS to enhance cooperation and have greater synergy on financial issues.

Discussions are scheduled on aspects of understanding the perspectives of various stakeholders in defence finance and finding solutions to challenges faced in defence procurements.

The Financial Advisor (Defence Services) and Director General (Acquisitions) will also give specific talks on the roles and actions undertaken by their organisations in expeditious procurement. (UNI)