CCI team visits upcoming DRDO hospital, seeks appointment of competent medicos

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry team on Saturday visited the site of under-construction COVID health facility being established by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with UT’s Health Department at Bhagwati Nagar.

Dr Narinder Singh Batyal, MS DRDO COVID -19 Hospital Jammu briefed the CCI team about the status of the construction and the upcoming modern and state of the art facilities which will help in augmenting the existing infrastructure in Jammu to cater to the needs of COVID-hit people.

After taking stock of the upcoming health facility, President CCI Jammu Arun Gupta said that the lightning speed with which the work is underway shows that how pace of things can be changed by proper planning and execution. He said that unlike other instances where the tax payers’ money is ruthlessly squandered by lingering on the development projects, the DRDO has shown the way to make precise use of money and resources.

He said that on completion, this hospital will be a real marvel of modern times because there is no such example where such a foolproof health facility has been raised in record number of days. He however maintained that the onus of making perfect use of this health facility lies on the shoulders of J&K’s Health Department by appointing competent fleet of medicos which is capable of utilizing this health facility to the hilt and ensure that there is no wastage of resources by lethargy or carelessness. He exclaimed that had this facility was made available earlier a month or two, the colossal loss of lives would have been avoided and the situation on ground would have been much better.

The other office bearers of the CCI Jammu anticipated that the hospital will go a long way in alleviating the pressure on the other COVID dedicated hospitals in Jammu and will also help in ensuring better healthcare to the people being entrapped by the ‘killer’ virus corona. They also informed that CCI Jammu has come up with an initiative of providing free meals to the COVID patients and their attendants besides providing oxygen cylinders to the needy.