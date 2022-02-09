CBSE term 2 board exams for classes 10, 12 to commence from April 26 in offline mode

NEW DELHI, Feb 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday notified that it will be conducting second term board examinations for classes 10th and 12th from April 26. The board also informed that it will be conducting the exams in offline mode. The development comes after several schools have resumed physical classes amid a dip in Covid cases across the country.

The results for term 1 is yet to be declared. No date has been announced for the same yet. Students will be able to see their board exam answer sheets for the first time.

This is the first time that board exams are being conducted in 2 terms. Term 1 exams had taken place last year in November-December. While term 1 exams for class 10th were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, term 1 exams from class 12th went on from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

Even though the CBSE has announced the starting date for the term 2 exams, a detailed exam datesheet is still awaited. (Agencies)