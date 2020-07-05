CBSE partners with Facebook for curriculum on digital safety, augmented reality

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on “digital safety and online well-being” and “Augmented Reality” for students and educators, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Sunday.

“I congratulate CBSE and Facebook on its partnership to introduce certified programmes in Augmented Reality for teachers and Digital Safety and online-wellbeing for students. I encourage the teachers and students to apply for the programmes commencing on July 6,” Nishank tweeted.

According to CBSE officials, the comprehensive curriculum is aimed at ensuring online well-being of students and preparing them for the future of work. (AGENCIES)