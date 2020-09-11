CBI nabs BCA AD taking graft

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) today trapped Umesh Kumar Verma, Assistant Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security while taking corruption of Rs 5000 from a contractor for issuing passes for his manpower to gain access to the Airport.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Assistant Director was caught red handed by a CBI team at a private hotel where he had called the contractor for paying bribe of Rs 10,000. As soon as the complainant paid Rs 5,000 to the Assistant Director, the CBI sleuths nabbed him red handed taking graft in the presence of witnesses.

The officer was arrested and shifted to lock up.

Subsequently, the CBI teams conducted searches at the residences of the Assistant Director at Jammu and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh where he lives.

The Assistant Director had earlier also taken Rs 10,000 corruption from the complainant for issuing passes to him as he was Incharge security of both Jammu and Srinagar Airports for issuing passes to him for his work force engaged at Jammu Airport.

He had again raised the demand of Rs 10,000.

The accused has been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.