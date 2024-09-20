CBI files second charge sheet in NEET UG question paper leak case

Patna, Sep 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) has filed a second charge sheet in connection with the NEET UG 2024 question paper theft case, before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna against six accused including Principal of Oasis School Hazaribag appointed as City Coordinator by the NTA for the NEET UG 2024 examination.

CBI source informed here on Friday that the charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as Amended in 2018) against the Oasis School Principal who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

According to the source the second charge sheet has been filed against six accused namely Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh and City Coordinator of Hazaribagh, Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School and Center Superintendent, Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter of a Newspaper, Hazaribagh) and Aman Kumar Singh.

CBI had earlier, filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 01.

The investigation has revealed that Ahsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School in his capacity as City Coordinator, Hazaribagh for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with Imtiyaz Alam, the Vice-Principal of the same school and the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 exam, conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper.

So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with this NEET Paper leak case. CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of this paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency for necessary action.

Investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing, informed the source. (UNI)