CB Jammu arrests inter-state fraudster couple

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ) on Friday claimed to have arrested a fraudster couple from New Delhi for their alleged involvement in luring, inducing and cheating of a person.

Officials said that CBJ arrested a fraudster- S. Harmohinder Singh, COO (Chief Operating Officer) SERA CUE LABS Pvt. Ltd and Gurpreet Kour, wife of S. Harmohinder Singh, Director, SERA CUR LABS Pvt. Ltd—both residents of 18/6-B, 1st. Floor Tilak Nagar, New Delhi in a case under FIR number 15/2019 under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu for their involvement in luring, inducing and cheating the complainant for getting franchise for opening the medical laboratory under SERA brand at Jammu and duping of Rs 50 Lacs.

The accused were not cooperating in the investigation of the case and constantly evaded arrest by changing their locations for the last two years. “Finally, the accused were arrested to face the investigation. During the investigation of the case it has been found that the accused are involved in duping and cheating many people on the same pretext for which 6 criminal cases stand registered against the accused in different States/UT which include Crime Branch Jammu, Gurugram, Mohali and Jullundhar Punjab, Allwar Rajasthan, Vikaspuri Delhi,” the statement said.

A written complaint was lodged by S. Naman Singh Bali, son of S. Gurdeep Singh Bali of H. No. 90, Rolki Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, alleging therein that the accused No. 1 and 2 visited the house of the complainant and persuaded and allured him for getting franchisee for opening the lab under SERA brand at Jammu and further told the complainant that a total sum of Rs 50.00 lacs has to be paid for appointing the complainant as Franchise and opening medical laboratory under the SERA Brand and an amount of Rs. 35.00 lacs would be paid as Franchisee fee which would be non-refundable and Rs. 15.00 lacs security deposit which would be refundable, the statement said.

It added that the accused further told him that SERA would give him payout of 25% of the total billing of Lab revenue or minimum assured return of Rs. 1.00 lac per month inclusive of all taxes whichever is higher. “That in pursuance of the aforesaid assurance given by the accused the complainant agreed for obtaining the said franchisee and opening the Lab under SERA Branch at Jammu. On the advise of accused No. 1 and 2 the complainant obtained the premises on rent at 41 Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. The accused No. 2 has also represented that she is the Chief Operating Officer and authorized signatory on behalf of SERA to enter into agreement. Accordingly, an agreement was executed between the company through accused No. 2 and the complainant which has been duly registered by Sub Registrar-IV (2nd Addl. Munsiff), Jammu. That in pursuance of said agreement, the complainant has paid an amount of Rs. 50.00 lacs on different dates,” it added.

The accused were produced before the Court of law and their Police remand has been sought for further investigation of the case, the statement said.