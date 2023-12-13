CB charge-sheets proprietors of Sai Agro Food Industry for fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu produced charge-sheet against proprietors of M/s Sai Agro Food Industry for fraud.

The 224- page charge-sheet in case FIR number 40/2023, Under Section 420, 120-B IPC P/S EOW, Crime Branch, was produced against accused husband-wife duo – Munish Verma, son of Batuk Nath and his wife, Babita, both residents of D-45/24 Ramapura, Nai Basti, Luxa Varanasi UP.

They are accused of hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant- M/s Mahajan Agency through Sunny Dogra son of Dwarka Nath of Nanak Nagar Jammu of Rs 3.25 lakhs after luring them to place an order for supply of food products.

In 2020, Sunny Dogra who is the sales representative of M/s Sai Agro Food industry –lured M/s Mahajan Agency on the pretext of placing an order of 500 cases/units of the product and cheated it of an amount of more than Rs 3, 25,000 through a fraudulent scheme.

During the course of enquiry, the allegations were substantiated and it was found that the accused persons deliberately and with criminal intention cheated and duped the complainant.