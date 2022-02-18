Cat is out of Bag, delimitation report scripted by ruling BJP: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: President JKPCC, Ghulam Ahmed Mir has said that the leaked audio conversation between BJP president, Ravinder Raina and former Minister, Shakti Parihar has vindicated the stand of the Congress party that the ruling party scripted the delimitation report as claimed the audio leak, which is against the autonomy of the Constitutional and autonomous independent institutions of the country and cast aspersions of its independent working.

Launching scatting attack on the ruling BJP following the leakage of audio conversation between BJP president and his party colleague regarding the delimitation report where in former is heard disclosing him that he is attaching a particular area with his constituency for the benefit of the later, JKPCC chief said that this shows how the ruling party and this Government interfered in the working of the autonomy of independent institutions in the country repeatedly charged by the Congress and entire opposition parties in the country.

PCC chief G.A. Mir flanked by PCC working president, Raman Bhalla, vice president, Haji Abdul Rashid, general secretaries, Yogesh Sawhney, Th. Manmohan Singh, treasurer, Rajnish Sharma and others addressing press conference here today, said that majority of people of different constituencies are perturbed by the illogical and unjustified delimitation report and have been protesting over such report. Now the cat is out of the bag who are real culprit behind such illogical and politically motivated delimitation of Assembly constituencies and bifurcation of areas.

He said that this proves that the Government interfered in the autonomy of various Constitutional independent and democratic institutions, violating all norms by the present Government.

Mir said that PCC leadership is reaching out at various districts and areas to know the gross violation of norms as well as highly objectionable and division of the different Assembly constituencies with an eye for the political gain ignoring the ground realities and the convenience of the people as well as converting the political nature of the different constituencies against norms and convenience as is being reported.

He said that the party demands Delimitation Commission should review and redraw its report before putting it in public domain, while taking into account various parameters, physical features and public convenience as well as the means of communication otherwise there is already lot of hue and cry.

He said that Congress party stands shoulder to shoulder with public of different areas where injustice is sought to be done.

He said Congress party will not sit silent if due norms and parameters are not taken into consideration as is being observed and exposed in the audio conversation.