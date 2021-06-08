Cash counter at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine gutted in fire

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 8: A major fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex completely damaging a cash counter adjoining the Bhawan, here today.

Even as there was no loss of life, two persons sustained minor burn injuries in the fire fighting operation while the entire make shift structure along with some cash and records were completely gutted in the blazes.

SP Katra, Amit Bhasin told the Excelsior that the fire was controlled within an hour by the fire fighting squad and Policemen deployed there thus preventing a major mishap.

The fire broke out around 4.15 pm due to apparent short circuit in the cash counter adjoining Room number 4, Kalika Bhawan and was completely controlled by 5 pm, he said adding that the Shrine Board authorities were assessing the exact loss of cash and records that was gutted in the fire.

Fire fighting squad of the shrine swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm. As firefighters worked to douse the flames, thick smoke billowing out of the building panicked the pilgrims in Bhawan area.

However, the pilgrimage to world famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained uninterrupted and the fire was completely controlled within an hour. A case has been registered in this connection for further investigation.

CEO Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar visited the spot for onspot assessment of the situation.