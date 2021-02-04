Cars of Priyanka’s cavalcade meet with minor accident; no injuries reported

Hapur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to Rampur this morning, faced a hurdle when four cars in her cavalcade hit each other on the national highway- 24 due to dense fog.

Though there was no injury in the collision except for damage of the vehicles, the accident delayed the journey of Ms Vadra.

The Congress leader was on her way to Rampur to meet the family of Navrit Singh, the farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally. She left her residence in New Delhi at 0600 hrs along with several of party leaders.

Ms Vadra will pay her condolence to Navreet’s family. The deceased have died due to the tractor accident as per the post-mortem report.

UP Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu, who is accompanying Ms Vadra to Rampur, said , “We have come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada was participating in farmers’ protest peacefully, but died in a mysteries circumstances. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today.”

Notably, Delhi Police had claimed that Singh who took part in the rally in the national capital, died after his tractor overturned at Central Delhi’s ITO. (AGENCY)