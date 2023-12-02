Caring for Collagen

Monika Dogra

“Collagen is what keeps our skin from sagging, giving us that plump, youthful look”.

Collagen is protein molecules made up of amino acids. The main amino acids that make Collagen are proline, glycine and hydroxyproline. These amino acids group together to form protein fibrils in a triple helix structure. Our body needs proper amount of Vitamin C, Zinc,Copper and Manganese to make the triple helix.

Collagen is a protein our body makes naturally. It makes up about a third of all the protein in our body. It keeps skin elastic to lessen wrinkles and make skin look younger. The word Collagen comes from the Greek word “K’olla”,which means glue. Collagen’s strong fibres work like glue to hold things together in our body. Due to its rigidity and resistance to stretching it is the perfect matrix for skin, tendons, bones, and ligaments.

Eating Collagen rich foods or foods that boost collagen production help create the building blocks we need for our skin goals.

Bone broth: Since bone broth is made of bones and connective tissue, it contains, calcium, magnesium, collagen, phosphorous, etc.

Chicken: Rich source of dietary collagen.

Fish: It contains marine collagen which is one of the most easily absorbed collagen.

Egg whites: have proline, one of the amino acid necessary for collagen production.

Citrus fruits: Vitamin C plays a major role in the production of pro-collagen, the body’s precursor to collagen. Therefore, getting enough Vitamin C is critical. Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons and limes are full of this nutrient.

Berries: Though citrus tends to get all the glory for Vitamin C content, berries are another excellent source. Ounce for ounce, Strawberries actually provide more Vitamin C than Oranges, Raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries offer a hefty dose, too.

Tropical fruits: Rounding out the list of fruits rich in vitamin C are tropical fruits like mango, kiwi, pineapple and guava. Guava also boosts a small amount of zinc, another co-factor for collagen production.

Garlic: Garlic is high in sulfur, which is a trace mineral that helps synthesize and prevent the breakdown of collagen. It could boost collagen production,too.

Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and other salad greens get their colour from chlorophyll, known for its antioxidant properties and increases the precursor to collagen in the skin.

Beans: Beans contain the amino acids necessary for collagen production. Many of them are rich in copper,another nutrient necessary for collagen production.

Cashews: It contains Zinc and Copper, both of which boost the body’s ability to produce collagen.

Tomatoes: Another source of Vitamin C, one medium tomato can provide up to almost 30% of this nutrient for collagen. Tomatoes also boost large amount of Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant for skin support.

Bell peppers: These high-Vitamin C veggies contain Capsaicin, an anti- inflammatory compound that may combat signs of aging by collagen production.

Ginseng: It is a plant with a wide range of possible health benefits, it increases the amount of collagen in the bloodstream. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help prevent aging in skin cells. The red Ginseng reduce the stiffness of fibroblasts, part of the structure of collagen. You can use ginseng in tea, tinctures etc.

Collagen can’t be measured -for instance, in a blood test- but there are signs that your collagen level is decreasing-

* Skin that’s wrinkled, crepey, or sagging.

* Hallowing in and around your eyes and face.

* Shrinking, weakening muscles and muscle aches.

* Stiffer, less flexible tendons and ligaments.

* Osteoarthritis due to worn cartilage.

Life style habits that damages collagen: Our bodies gradually make less collagen as we age, but collagen production drops most quickly due to excess sun exposure, smoking, excess alcohol and lack of sleep and exercise. With aging, collagen in the deep skin layers changes from a tightly organized network of fibres to an unorganized maze.

Smoking: Nicotine constricts blood vessels near your skin’s surface, preventing the delivery of oxygen and nutrients.

Eating too much sugar and refined carbs: Sugar attaches to proteins to form advanced glycation end products which damage proteins and cause collagen to become weak, dry and brittle.

Exposure to ultra violet light: Too much sunlight reduces collagen production and causes collagen breakdown.So, avoid excessive sun exposure and always wear sunscreen (SPF 30 and higher) when you’re outside. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection and look for clothing with an UV protection factor label for extra protection. Avoid tanning beds.

Collagen supplements are the latest shiny penny in a long string of highly touted must -haves to capture the interest of skin care enthusiasts. Collagen supplements are being developed to meet the needs of an expanding urban population which is more conscious about skin care and delaying skin aging.

Global demand for collagen supplements is forecast to grow at a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 billion in 2032,according to Future Market Insights. The India collagen market size is expected to grow from USD 62.59 million in 2023 to USD 90.38 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period.

“Your skin has a memory. In ten, twenty, thirty years from now, your skin will show the results of how it was treated today so, treat it graciously”.

(The author is Academic Officer, SCERT, Jammu.)