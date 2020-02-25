Can’t imitate what others are doing, have to create your own path: Chunky Panday

Mumbai: Over the course of his career of more than three decades, actor Chunky Panday says he has learnt that one shouldn’t try to replicate someone else’s success formula.

Panday believes one has to create their own path and follow their instincts.

“Our industry is such that what may have worked for someone else won’t necessarily work for me. Also, never write anyone off. You never know someone who gave a dud before might end up giving a RS 200 cr film. You can’t imitate what other people are doing,” Panday told PTI.

“You have to create your own path, follow your inner voice. Many times work doesn’t come because you’re a great actor but also because someone else has refused it and no one else is available to do it. You have to keep your eyes and ears to the ground,” he added.

The actor started his career in late ’80s and went on to feature in popular films like “Tezaab”, “Vishwatma” and “Aankhen”. After a lull phase in the ’90s, Panday found his footing with character roles in “Housefull” franchise, “Begum Jaan” and “Saaho”.

The 57-year-old actor said he has no regrets as his low phase taught him a lot.

“I came at a time when multi starters were big. My first five films were that. The moment Khans arrived, slowly from multi starters, it changed to solo hero films. I got caught in that because I was only known as a multi-starrer hero.

“Then the work which was offered, I couldn’t get myself to do that. But these are phases. I don’t regret any of it. It’s my journey and no one can replicate it.”

Panday is now set to make his Marathi film debut with “Vikun Taak” and the actor said he was bowled over by his character in the film.

“I play an Arab in the film and even though it is a non-Marathi speaking character, he was such a crazy character… It was a lot of fun.”

The film is directed by Sameer Patil, who had helmed the hit, “Poster Boyz”. (AGENCIES)