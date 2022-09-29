Candidates protest against change in criteria for advertized posts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Up in arms against proposed change in criteria set by the Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for the post of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department, the aspirants held a strong protest demonstration near Jammu University, here today.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the JKPSC and the Higher Education Department, the protesting aspirants, mostly scholars, also blocked the ever busy road in front of JU main entrance.

However, Police quickly intervened and persuaded the protesting scholars to properly submit a representation to Divisional Commissioner Jammu highlighting their grievance.

The protest demonstration was also addressed by some Ph.D scholars, including Anirudh Raina, Rajesh Chib and Dinesh. They strongly criticized the Government for its purported decision to re-advertise the posts of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department with amended selection criteria.

“ It has been more than one year that process of recruitment is undergoing and shortlisting of the candidates for interview is almost completed for the maximum subjects. To withdraw the already advertised posts at this stage is totally against the interest of the aspirants,” they said and appealed the JKPSC to complete the ongoing selection process as per the criteria already mention vide notification number 09-PSC(DR-P) of 2021, dated 03-09-2021 for the posts of Assistant Professor and notification number 08-PSC(DR-P) of 2021, dated 18-08-2021 for PTI.

The protesting aspirants claimed that the existing criteria of JKPSC for the selection of Assistant Professor/PTI is almost in accordance with the UGC pattern, which is acceptable to all the aspirants and hence no further modification was required.

They claimed that the new/amended selection criteria, reflected in the minutes of Higher Education Department order for the already advertised posts would be injustice with the highly qualified aspirants, who are NET/SET/Ph.D and are on the verge of over age.

After submitting their representation to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, the aspirant announced to intensify their protest if the Higher Education Department does not withdraw controversial minutes of the meet vide order number HED-GAZ/218/2022-04, dated 20-09-2022.