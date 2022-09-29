Bharat Bhushan chairs meeting of District Development Council

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: DDC Chairman Jammu Bharat Bhushan Bodhi has asked the officials of different departments to work in tandem to ensure better results.

He was chairing the meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) at PWD Guest House, here today. In the meeting, Vice Chairman, DDC Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, members of District Development Council Jammu and senior functionaries of all Government departments were also present.

At the outset of the meeting, the DC Jammu Avny Lavasa apprised DDC Chairman about the status of ongoing development works across the Jammu district and the scheduled dates of their completion.

Following the presentation by the DC Jammu, the DDC Members present in the meeting gave an overview of the development works underway in the district especially raising the points to further pace up the work without any inordinate delay or shortcomings. They also hinted about the dearth of staff in the Rural Development Department affecting the output in developmental projects. It was resolved in the meeting that congenial atmosphere shall be ensured among the departments and officials for better results.

The DDC members also raised serious concern over the shortage of teaching staff in the Government schools at rural areas of Jammu district. They said people facing hardships due to scarcity of water at several places.

The DDC Chairman held threadbare discussion on ensuring time bound completion of ongoing projects without any compromise on quality and other vital parameters. He laid emphasis on preparing the DPRs of development works of the ensuing year well before the end of December 2022 to start the projects as soon as the new fiscal commences in 2023.

Expressing concern over water scarcity, Bharat Bhushan exhorted upon the officials of Jal Shakti Department to intensify their work under the Central Government’s prestigious project ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. He said that the Government is duty bound to provide tap water to every house hold under the aforesaid scheme. He said Government committed to ensure water security to its population before 2024.

Stressing on giving a fair deal to the youth of the Union Territory, the DDC Chairman advised the concerned quarters to float the tenders well in time and provide widespread publicity by ensuring their publication in prominent local daily newspapers.