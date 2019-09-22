Cancer fears: Dr.Reddys halts worldwide supply of Ranitidine until FDA probe over

HYDERABAD, Sept 22: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

on Sunday said that it is suspending supply of its drug

Ranitidine worldwide as a precautionary measure, following the

ongoing probe by the US Food and Drug Administration into the

reported impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine in it at low levels.

Ranitidine is an Over-The-Counter (OTC) and prescription

drug which decreases the amount of acid created by the

stomach.

“Dr.Reddys is still evaluating potential impact of the

issue. As a precautionary measure, Dr Reddys is suspending

all shipments worldwide of Ranitidine products until the

investigation (by the FDA) outcome is available.

We have both a prescription and an over-the-counter

portfolio of the product,” Dr Reddys spokesperson told PTI in

an email reply.

The FDA in a statement on September 13 had said it is

working with international regulators and industry partners to

determine the source of this impurity in Ranitidine and

examining levels of NDMA in Ranitidine and evaluating any

possible risk to patients.

Though the FDA is not calling for individuals to stop

taking Ranitidine at this time, however, patients taking the

prescription and wishing to discontinue its use should talk to

their health care professionals about other treatment options,

the US drug regulator said.

“We expect to provide an update in the coming days. The

FDA is not calling for individuals to stop taking Ranitidine

at this time.

Consumers and health care professionals should report any

adverse reactions with Ranitidine to the FDA’s MedWatch

program to help the agency better understand the scope of the

problem,” Dr Reddys said.

The FDA has been investigating NDMA and other nitrosamine

impurities in blood pressure and heart failure medicines such

as Valsartan since last year.

Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs

and many other multinationals have voluntarily recalled

Valsartan from the USA market following the alleged cancer

causing impurity-NDMA. (PTI)