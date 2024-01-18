Canara Bank hires Kyndryl to modernise and manage its IT operations

New Delhi, Jan 18: With an aim to enhance customer experience, Canara Bank has hired global IT infrastructure provider Kyndryl to upgrade and manage IT operations.

As part of a 7-year contract, Kyndryl will augment the bank’s end-to-end IT operations and streamline services delivery across core banking, IT infrastructure, applications, and network operations.

Kyndryl’s solution will provide Canara Bank with an end-to-end view of its business services, risk mitigation using advanced capabilities and tools, and focus on services availability while enhancing observability and reliability, a joint statement said.

This will help Canara Bank enhance its customer service experiences, it said.

“Our approach is focused on ensuring Canara Bank’s business continuity, mitigating risk, and enhancing the Bank’s key business performance indicators,” Kyndryl India president Lingraju Sawkar said.

The goal is to improve operational excellence, profitability, and scale to become the ‘Best Bank to Bank with’ in India, Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju said.

“We are investing in enhancing our technology core, service and process frameworks, and delivery capabilities to provide state-of-the-art banking services to our customers,” Raju said.

Kyndryl’s skills and expertise in building, operating, and managing critical technology for Indian banks will help in building the future that the bank has envisioned,” he added. (PTI)