Campus placement offers on phenomenal rise at CUJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 9: The placement opportunities in Central University of Jammu are at a phenomenal rise with a series of recruitment drives conducted recently.

Aspiring students from various departments pursuing M Tech , MBA ( Marketing), MA( English ) and M Sc were invited to participate in the drive. Several recruiting companies including Ease my Trip, Planet Spark, Satguru Travels, Chandigarh University, ViaENS, Kapsons and Vedanta group visited the campus to induct passionate, dynamic and aspiring young minds to join them in their workforce.

A total of 42 students are hired till now. The maximum salary package of the placed students stood at Rs 6.5 LPA and Rs 2.5 LPA on average.

During the course of this recruitment drive, two students from MBA department got job offers as ‘ Management Trainee’ in Kent for Rs 3.6 lakh salary package per annum, nine students from M Sc ( Physics and Chemistry) were offered the position of ‘ Graduate Trainee’ in Vedanta on a lucrative package of 4.65 LPA.

Besides this two students from MA English department were selected to work as ‘ Associate Content Writer’ in ViaENS for Rs 2.7 LPA, two students from MBA (Tourism) were picked by Satguru Travels to join them as ‘ Officer Tourism ‘ on an annual package of Rs 3.6 LPA along with this Chandigarh University hired students from M Tech for the profile of ‘ Assistant Professor ‘ at Rs 3.6 lakh salary package (per annum) .

Also, good numbers of internships were offered to other students which would entitle them to a full-time job offer after the successful completion of the internship program based on their skills and requirements of the firm.

As the campus placements are picking pace, the institution is exuberantly involved in inviting more recruiters to place their students in top companies all across India.

The entire recruitment drive was conducted under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain. The program was coordinated by Training and Placement Officer Viraj Magotra along with other representatives of the Placement Cell.